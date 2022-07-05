Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.