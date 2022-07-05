Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

