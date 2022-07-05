Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $742.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.