Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 209.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,811,112,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

