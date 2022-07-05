Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 209.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,811,112,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.