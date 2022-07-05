Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

