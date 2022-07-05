Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

