FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.