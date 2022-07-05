FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 397 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.