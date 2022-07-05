Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

