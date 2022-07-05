James Investment Research Inc. Sells 404 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

