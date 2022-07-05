Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.