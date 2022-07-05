CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

