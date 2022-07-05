Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 8,174 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

