Bogart Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11.

