Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

