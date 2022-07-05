Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

