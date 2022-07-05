Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 432,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,857,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of LLY opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

