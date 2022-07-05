Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UNP opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.
About Union Pacific (Get Rating)
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
