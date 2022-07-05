Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

