Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

