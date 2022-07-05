FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New $831,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

