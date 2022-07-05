180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

