Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

