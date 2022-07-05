Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $306,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average is $218.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

