Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Meta Platforms by 21.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $4,447,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

