Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $39.26 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

