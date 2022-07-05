Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $396.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.