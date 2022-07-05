Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

