PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,986 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

