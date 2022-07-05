Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
