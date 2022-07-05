Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $384,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average of $526.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

