Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.