Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.