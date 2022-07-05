Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

