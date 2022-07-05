Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.