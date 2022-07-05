Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

