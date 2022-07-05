Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

