Coerente Capital Management Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coerente Capital Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 3.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

