FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 244 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in American Express by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

AXP opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

