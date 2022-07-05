Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 2,331 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.