James Investment Research Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 739.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.61.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

