James Investment Research Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Linde by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.61. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

