Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

