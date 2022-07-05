CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

