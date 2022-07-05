UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 14,067 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

