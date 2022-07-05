Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

