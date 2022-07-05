International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

