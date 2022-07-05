Grove Bank & Trust Sells 437 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $126.61 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

