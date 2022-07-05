James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

