Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

